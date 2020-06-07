UFC star Conor McGregor said on social media late Saturday night, June 6, that he is retiring from fighting, a little over a month before his 31st birthday.

"Thank you all for the amazing memories!" McGregor wrote on Twitter. "What a ride it's been!"

It's not the first, or even the second, time that the Irish McGregor (22-4) has taken to Twitter to announce his retirement.

In April 2016, McGregor tweeted his retirement, weeks after losing to Nate Diaz at UFC 196, but was back in the Octagon four months later, beating Diaz at UFC 202.

McGregor did the same in March of 2019 -- while suspended for a post-fight brawl following his loss to Khabib Nurmegomedov in October 2018 -- this time tweeting he was done just hours after discussing his next bout in a television appearance. A day later, a report surfaced of a sexual assault allegation against McGregor, who eventually returned to the Octagon to beat Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in January at UFC 246.

The Nurmegomedov and Cerrone fights are his only UFC bouts since November 2016.

In May, McGregor hinted at a return and possible fight with interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in July, but UFC president Dana White said in late May that there were no plans for a McGregor fight.

At various points recently, McGregor has publicly accepted a fight with boxer Oscar De La Hoya, another with former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva, and said he wants a shot at current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.



