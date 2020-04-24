MINNEAPOLIS — This summer's X Games competitions in Minneapolis have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ESPN, the event's host and producer, announced the cancellation in a Friday, April 24, press release.

"The safety of the athletes, staff and spectators is our top priority, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation for all X Games events," the release said.

The summer X Games were scheduled for July 17-19 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Since moving to Minneapolis in 2017, the X Games has drawn 110,000 fans annually for competition in extreme skateboard, BMX and motocross disciplines.