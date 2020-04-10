DULUTH — Boniface Kongin, a world-class marathoner from Kenya, has found a new art during his prolonged stay in Duluth: painting.

Next up for the 2019 Grandma’s Marathon champion? Yard work.

Kongin, known as “Bones” to his friends, has been stuck in the Duluth area for more than a month, sitting out the coronavirus pandemic like everyone else.

So hosts Brian and Tina Nelson have found something to keep him occupied such as painting their bedrooms.

“He’s an amazing painter, he doesn’t even get a splotch on anything,” Tina Nelson, a financial counselor at St. Luke’s hospital, said Tuesday. “And he loves yard work, too, that’s his thing.”

Kongin arrived in Duluth on March 10 after pulling out of the Los Angeles Marathon five days earlier. He expected to stay with the Nelsons until March 30 before returning to Kenya to train in warmer weather in anticipation of defending his Grandma’s title.

But Kongin’s plans changed once COVID-19 forced Minnesota and other states to shut down.

“Then flights were getting canceled,” Tina Nelson said. “Then we were getting scared about sending him because he was going to go through London and then London was getting bombarded by the (pandemic). We all decided it was in his best interest to stay here rather than in Kenya.”

Now everything is up in the air.

“I don’t know when I am going back,” Kongin said.

Kongin first came to Duluth last April 19 and stayed through his first Grandma’s Marathon. He surprised onlookers — most of whom didn’t know who he was because he ran as a citizen and not an elite runner — by cruising to win in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 56 seconds.

Tina Nelson had first met Kongin at the 2018 Twin Cities Marathon, where he was runner-up, and offered him a place to stay if he ran in Duluth.

“He’s a real delight. He speaks really good English and knows how to joke,” Nelson said. “He loves Duluth.”

The 30-year-old from Iten, Kenya, even has a tattoo of Minnesota with Duluth starred on his arm. He’s noticed by neighbors when he runs in town and enjoys going on police ride-alongs and meeting new people.

“I like being in Duluth,” the affable runner said. “Duluth is beautiful, but now I am not meeting anyone because you have to stay at home.”

The nagging injury to his left hamstring also is keeping Kongin from any serious training. He had his latest rehabilitation appointment Tuesday.

“I want to run just to stay in shape,” he said.

Lacking the ability to make any income since marathoning is shut down, Kongin is worried about his family back in Kenya. He typically sends a share of his earnings to help his parents, six siblings and his 98-year-old grandmother.

“It’s like when you get fired or lose your job,” said Kongin, who calls his family twice a week. Another brother is based with the U.S. military in Iraq.

While Kongin has an airline ticket to fly home whenever the time comes, friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with his lost income that he supplies to his family. The intended goal is to collect $10,000 before Kongin leaves, and nearly $3,200 had been pledged as of mid-Tuesday.

Those willing to donate can visit gofundme.com/f/helping-support-bones-boniface-kongin.

In the meantime, Kongin will continue to paint and clean up outdoors while also learning to play Yahtzee, Uno and Jenga, among other games.

“We’re going to get into poker pretty soon,” Nelson said.