MARION, Iowa -- In a perfect world, Amber Fiser's college softball career will end on the field at the College World Series, hoisting a trophy with her Minnesota Gophers teammates. She definitely did not want it to end at a diner in Hawaii, with teammates crying into their pancakes.

That was the unfortunate scene on the morning of Friday, the 13th of March, at a Denny's in Honolulu, when the Gophers were taken to a private room at the restaurant and informed that the season was done, right then and there, due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. They had defeated the University of Hawaii the previous night, improving to 15-9-1, and were seemingly in contention for a return to the World Series, which they had reached in 2019.

"It's very, very far away. We're on an island in the middle of nowhere," Fiser recalled of the moment they got the news. Not many of the Gophers' families had made the long trip, so they were alone, bonding as a team, and relied on each other.

The speculation started almost immediately that spring sports athletes might be granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. For seniors like Fiser, it was a ray of potential good news amid all of the uncertainty, and she put her large social media following to work. In the days leading up to this week's NCAA decision, Fiser could be seen on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, appealing to the national college governing body for another chance to finish their careers on the field. Those wishes were granted, with the NCAA allowing this season's spring sports seniors to come back for the 2021 season, if they so choose. Not surprisingly, Fiser had let Gophers coach Jamie Trachsel know immediately that she planned to return.

"Once I saw they were going to give us another year, I felt really relieved and really thankful," Fiser said on Thursday, April 3, in an online press conference from her mother's home in eastern Iowa. As a junior, the right-hander was named the top pitcher in the Big Ten with a 31-9 record for the Gophers, who made their first-ever trip to the College World Series since it became a NCAA event in 1982. She had a 10-7-1 record in the abbreviated 2020 season.

There was little talk of coronavirus in Hawaii when the Gophers were there, but Fiser said the impact of the pandemic hit home when the team completed the long flight back to the U of M campus and saw how quickly life had changed on the mainland. Like many students, she is taking classes online from home, and trying to stay in shape with no softball in what is normally the thick of the college season.

"My dad came and picked me up the following Friday (March 20), and I made sure I quarantined for a week before I came home because I didn't want to risk taking anything back to him," Fiser said. "I've been home for a few weeks now and classes have been going good. I have three classes that I'm in... I'll be graduating this May, then with my extra year I'll have to be in grad school and I've got to apply for that soon."

If the NCAA had not granted the extra year on the field, Fiser had talked with Trachsel about staying with the Gophers program as a graduate assistant coach. Instead both are delighted that opposing batters will face the crazy movement on Fiser's pitches for another season, and that she will spend one more year in uniform as a Gopher.

"That's home to me now," Fiser said. "I don't want to say goodbye yet."