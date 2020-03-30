DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time in its 44 years, Duluth's Grandma's Marathon has canceled its weekend of race events, scheduled for June 19-20.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the marathon's staff and board of directors made the decision to keep participants, volunteers, spectators and the community safe, a news release from the organization stated.

Events include Grandma's Marathon, the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon and the William A. Irvin 5K.

The events will not be rescheduled, said Shane Bauer, executive director of Grandma’s Marathon.

“Taking into account all of the planning and preparation that is coordinated within the organization and with partners in the community, unfortunately, postponement was not a viable option,” Bauer said. “It is not possible to reallocate necessary community resources to a later date, particularly with the growing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.