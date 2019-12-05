ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State University players and coaches were told to be in a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to discuss cuts to the athletic program.

The coaches are set to meet with St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker at 2:30 p.m. and the athletes at 3 p.m. The university has been experiencing budget problems because of declining enrollment in recent years. Wacker was named president in 2018.

In 2016, St. Cloud State cut six sports and currently has 18 varsity sports. The six sports cut in 2016 were men's and women's tennis, women's Nordic skiing, men's cross country and men's outdoor and indoor track and field.

In 2010, St. Cloud State considered cutting football. St. Cloud State is a member of the NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which has 16 members. The NSIC had it written in its bylaws that institutions have to field a football team to be a member of the conference. Sources tell the Forum News Service that the NSIC approved a change in its bylaws last week that football is no longer a requirement.

There will be more on this developing story.