PERHAM -- The Bemidji High School co-ed bowling team wrapped up its regular season at Perham on Sunday.

The Lumberjacks went 0-3 on the day, losing to New York Mills (3-2), Fergus Falls (4-1) and Perham (3-2).

Against NYM, Elliot Beevor led BHS with a fill percentage of 64, followed by Braden Olson and Demonte Desrosier with 60. Beevor again paced Bemidji against the Otters with a fill percentage of 57, while Tasha Tarvin and Olson posted matchings 50s. In the finale against the Yellowjackets, Beevor, Tarvin and Desorsier finished the match with fill percentages of 60.

The Jacks’ junior varsity squad went 1-2 on the day, beating Perham 4-1 in between losses to Detroit Lakes (4-1) and Fergus Falls Gold (4-1).

The fall co-ed bowling conference championship tournament will be held at Northern Aire Lanes in Fergus Falls, starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.