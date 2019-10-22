ST. PAUL -- A soccer coach at St. Paul’s Como Park High School says members of the girls team were the targets of crude and racial slurs during an Oct. 15 game at suburban Mahtomedi High School.

Mahtomedi school officials say they are investigating and do not condone such behavior.

Jonah Fields, coach of Como Park’s boys soccer team, attended the game and was outraged by the behavior.

“During the game, Mahtomedi players, ball boys and fans chose to taunt Como players with racist chants, calling African players ‘Monkeys,’ and telling Asian and Latino players to ‘Go home immigrant,'” he said.

He said the Como Park players were struggling emotionally after the game. They did lose to Mahtomedi, but Fields felt there was more to their distress, so he spoke to members of his boys soccer team who were in the stands to cheer for the girls. That’s when he heard about what was said.

Como Park parents also filed a complaint with the Minnesota State High School League. Calls to the league’s office Tuesday were not immediately returned.

Mahtomedi said they are taking the complaint seriously.