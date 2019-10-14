BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School trap shooting team sits in third place within the conference after three weeks of results.

The Lumberjacks compete in Conference 16, made up of the five largest teams in the state of Minnesota.

BHS posted 6,269 points in week two and 6,571.5 points in week three, which brings its total up to 19.728.5 on the season. Buffalo currently leads all with a 27,167.5 total score, while Park of Cottage Grove (20,799.5) sits second. Farmington (17,724) and Andover (16,370.5) make up the last two spots in the conference.

Avery Gieser has a 23.13 average, which leads Bemidji, after three weeks. Lily Krona is second with a 23 average, tops among all females in the conference, while Darren Roth and Brandon Morris are tied for third at 22.38.

Annelise Morris (21, fifth), Kaiden Amundson (20.5, tied for seventh) and Madeline Larson (20.5, tied for seventh) also sit in the conference’s top 10 among females.

Additionally, Kaleb Bruns and Trevor Voss both had 25 Straights in week two, while Gieser, Tanner Amundson and Kaiden Amundson had 25 Straights in week three.