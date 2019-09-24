But he wants to go faster and break through a barrier as elusive as Roger Bannister's sub-4 minute mile in 1956.

This week, Kipchoge will make his second attempt at becoming the first person run the 26.2-mile distance in less than 2 hours.

Organizers for the INEOS 1:59 Challenge said favorable weather conditions in Europe will the ideal window for Kipchoge's run.

A decision will be made Friday on when Kipchoge will begin the following day. There's a seven-hour time difference between Vienna and Central Standard Time in the U.S., where followers can track the marathon attempt between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

At the 2018 Berlin Marathon, Kipchoge set the official marathon record of 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds. In May 2017, he narrowly missed the 2-hour time mark in Nike's Breaking 2 event, which wasn't record eligible. Kipchoge finished in 2 hours, 25 seconds -- 1 second per mile off the elusive mark -- on a race track outside of Milan, Italy.

“Berlin was about running a world record, Vienna is about running and breaking history, like the first man on the moon,” Kipchoge said in a news release issued by INEOS 1:59 Challenge. “Pressure is everywhere, and I’m trying to stay as calm as possible. This race means a lot. I just have to make that click in people’s minds that no human is limited.

“You cannot be physical fit without being mentally fit, if your mind is there then you will be well.”

The attempt will be streamed live on the INEOS 1:59 Challenge YouTube page. Other alternatives for following the event can be found on the spectator's guide for the event.

Find out more about the challenge and the fastest marathon times in the interactive graphic below.



