Savannah Haugen

Sophomore, girls tennis

Savannah Haugen continued her impressive season as Bemidji’s No. 1 singles mainstay with a 6-0 week that culminated in winning the Subsection 8AA North Singles Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 5. The sophomore won in the regular season finale against Crookston, then again during playoff victories over Little Falls and Alexandria that pushed the Lumberjacks’ team record to 15-1. Haugen also earned three individual wins in the subsection tournament to improve to 20-4 this season.

Ethan Mock

Senior, boys soccer

Ethan Mock picked up two braces in as many games for the Lumberjacks, netting two goals apiece in wins over St. Cloud Apollo (5-1) and Alexandria (8-0). Mock’s season-long surge has him up to 19 goals on the year, which is tops among an 11-2-1 BHS team that earned its fourth consecutive No. 1 seed in the North half of the Section 8A Tournament. The senior is also up to 41 career goals, fifth all-time in program history.