New to the Pioneer is the Lumberjack Athletes of the Week, which consists of one male and one female athlete at Bemidji High School who have excelled for the Jacks on the field, court or rink. The selections will be announced on Tuesdays, and the inaugural picks for Sept. 22-28 are Lauren Berg and Nick Snell.

Lauren Berg

Sophomore, girls soccer

Lauren Berg splashed onto the varsity scene, netting two goals and an assist to help the Lumberjacks to a 2-1 week. The sophomore midfielder made her varsity debut during a 10-0 triumph at St. Cloud Apollo, where she scored in the 20th minute before assisting Emma Neubeck in the 79th minute. Five days later, Berg introduced herself to the home crowd with a 28th-minute goal against Duluth East that jumpstarted a 3-2 win in extra time.

Nick Snell

Senior, football

Nick Snell came through in the clutch against St. Cloud Tech. After lead back Will Falldorf exited with an injury, Snell assumed a larger workload in the backfield and took it in stride. The senior rushed for 157 yards on 18 carries, breaking loose for touchdown runs of 1, 23 and 7 yards. He even recovered a fumble on defense to squash the Tigers’ game-opening drive that had them deep in the red zone. Bemidji won handily, 53-34.