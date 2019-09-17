BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School trap shooting team has set off on its fall season and sits in third place in Conference 16 after week one. The Lumberjacks earned 6,888 points to trail Buffalo (8,746) and Park of Cottage Grove (7,482), while ranking ahead of Farmington (5,564) and Andover (5,249) in the conference, which is composed of the largest teams in Minnesota.

Avery Gieser leads the Jacks with a perfect 25.0 average after shooting 50 Straight during the first week. Gieser is tied with four shooters for first place in the conference and is tied with 16 other shooters for first in the state.

Darren Roth is tied for sixth among male shooters in the conference with a 24.0 average. Lily Krona is second among the conference’s female shooters with a 23.5 average, while Kendra Merseth is third (23.0), Kaiden Amundson is fourth (22.5), Emma Mutnansky is tied for sixth (21.5) and Lyla Stout is tied for ninth (21.0).

Recording 25 Straights for Bemidji were Roth, Krona, Noah Lundberg, Parker Johnson and Taylor Kehoe.

Prior to week one, BHS shot for reserve week scores. These scores will only be used for the league if there is a competition week that the team is unable to shoot.

Lundberg and Brandon Morris each notched 50 Straights during reserve week, while Gieser, Ian Ekstrom, Tanner Amundson and Alexander Severson posted 25 Straights.

The Lumberjacks are one of 122 Minnesota trap teams competing this fall. The schools are broken into 16 conferences based on the number of participants on each team.