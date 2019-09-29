DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School co-ed bowling team continued its season on Sunday, Sept. 29, with a trio of losses at Voyageur Lanes in Detroit Lakes.

BHS opened with a 3-2 loss to Wadena, followed by a 4-1 loss to Fergus Falls and a 4-1 loss to current conference leader New York Mills.

Demonte Desrosier led the team against Wadena with a fill percentage of 90, while Elliott Beevor had the team high against Fergus Falls (77) and New York Mills (73).

The Lumberjacks’ junior varsity squad opened the meet with a 4-1 loss to Perham as a result of being short two bowlers. The team was complete for match two of the day, a 4-1 loss to Fergus Falls Gold, where Hunter Julin turned in a fill percentage of 82. Bemidji closed against Fergus Falls Maroon, winning 3-2 behind Vinny White Jr.’s fill percentage of 82.

The season continues at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Wadena.