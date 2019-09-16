BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School co-ed bowling team picked up its first win of the season on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Lumberjacks hosted a home meet at Bemidji Bowl, where they opened up with a 5-0 win against Perham behind Demonte Desrosier’s fill percentage of 80.

BHS then faced Detroit Lakes and New York Mills, falling 5-0 in each match despite Elliott Beevor’s fill percentage of 87 against the Lakers and 77 against the Eagles.

The Bemidji junior high team defeated Fergus Falls Gold 4-1 behind Vinny White Jr.’s fill percentage of 70 and Hunter Julin’s 67. The Jacks then dropped 3-2 decisions to Moorhead and New York Mills.

BHS will next travel to New York Mills for a meet on Saturday, Sept. 21. The junior varsity kicks off competition at 10 a.m., and varsity will follow at approximately 1 p.m.