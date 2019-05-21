TRAP SHOOTING: Bemidji takes 3rd at Lumberjack Trap Invite

Kiah Martinson earned female high gun honors, breaking 95 of 100 targets, to help BHS rank third in the 13-team field. Alexandria and Park Rapids both scored a 471, and Alex took first place with a 99 high gun while Park Rapids had a 98 high gun. Bemidji was next in line with its 463.

For the Lumberjacks, Parker Orvik shot his first two 25 straights to earn a 50 straight patch, and Darren Roth also hit two 25 straights. Nicholas Peterson hit a 25 straight, as well.

After four weeks, Bemidji still sit in first place of the Class 9A, Conference 2 standings. BHS has 85,034 points, furthering itself from second-place Northfield (77,878). Owatonna made a jump into third-place with 75,541 points.

Nic Geiger (24.13 average) and Martinson (22.63) sit second in the conference among male and female shooters, respectively. Tate Hammit (24) is fifth for the boys, while Peterson and Kamin Pierce (23.38) are tied for seventh. For the girls, Kaiden Amundson also sits fifth (22.25), Annelise Morris is eighth (21.38) and Lily Krona is 10th (20.5).

Week 5 is the final week for scoring to determine conference standings and individual state tournament participants.