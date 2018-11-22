“I’m the one that’s like, ‘I took second. It was a failure,’” Jeff added. “I know I could finish last and she’d still be proud because she sees the sacrifice and everything that goes into it. She’s proud of that aspect.”

The husband and wife duo are Bemidji’s own, and they’ve found their niche in climbing the ladder of bodybuilding competitions -- all the way to earning professional status.

“My (favorite part) is meeting people. I’m a social butterfly, definitely,” Karri said. “I do take it more seriously now than I did, but my favorite part of it is how many people are interested in the bodybuilding industry now, versus to when we got started. It was so brand new when we got started.”

Jeff, however, has found his motivation elsewhere.

“I’m basically the exact opposite,” he said. “I’m more (interested in) the training and pushing yourself, seeing how far you can diet down and how good you can look.”

The two began bodybuilding six years ago, when a friend of Jeff’s encouraged Karri to get involved in competitions. She hopped on board, bringing Jeff along with her, and the two started their careers.

They didn’t take it quite as seriously in the beginning. As Karri noted, she would take advantage of an automatic jelly bean dispenser at work whenever she walked past it -- a cardinal sin while on such a strict diet. But they got serious in 2015 when they hired a new coach, as a financial investment was a good source of motivation.

And only a few years later, both have their pro cards.

Jeff, 38, received his in July 2017 after placing first in the National Gym Association USA Championships in Madison, Wis., where the winner of the open division earns professional status. Karri, 35, earned hers in October 2017 at the Minnesota Mayhem competition in Duluth. In all, the two have combined for seven wins in 17 shows across five states.

“You want the best possible combination of size, but still being extremely lean and symmetrical,” Jeff said. “You don’t want huge legs but no upper body, that kind of thing. It’s more of an overall, total package sort of deal.”

A lot of behind-the-scenes work goes into the final product that the judges see on stage.

“When I was prepping, I was up at 3:30 in the morning,” Karri said. “I would get done working out at 6, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how I do this every day.’ But you just do it. … You have a goal, so you work towards it.”

“At its hardest, we’ll be in the gym six days a week, a couple hours at a time,” Jeff added. “As far as the diet, ideally you build up your offseason to where you don’t put on too much weight. … It’s when you get down towards the last month or so, towards a show, when you start cutting carbs.”

The two are in their offseason now, but they’ll return to the stage for their professional debuts in the Mr. and Mrs. Natural Minnesota competition in Bloomington in May.

“You do this for six years and you just feel like you’re donating to a cause that you’re not sure what the cause is,” Karri said. “(Turning pro) in itself is exciting, but now I have a chance to win money, which is even more exciting.”

And while the show is still six months out, they’ll have all the help they need to get ready.

“He’s kind of like my accountability partner,” Karri said of Jeff. “For me, it’s everything.”

Jeff finds his motivation another way, but having Karri is still an integral part of his bodybuilding.

“I don’t need any accountability. I’m harder on myself than anybody,” Jeff said. “But it’s just nice if you’re on low carbs and you’re crabby for no reason, she just gets it. I don’t need a reason that I’m being a jerk right now. I’m just hungry.”

“I think that’s the biggest thing,” Karri added. “You have somebody with you every single day who understands what you’re going through.”