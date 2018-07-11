TRAP SHOOTING: Five Bemidji shooters heading to nationals

The shooters, who are Ian Ekstrom, Nic Geiger, Kiah Martinson, Trevor Voss, and Cruise Smith, will arrive at the Michigan Trapshooting Homegrounds for practice shooting today before they compete as a squad at 9 a.m. Friday in the first flight of the day.

To reach this stage individually, each shooter had to average 20.0 targets in rounds of 25 throughout the course of the season, and all five squad members accomplished the feat to compete again on Saturday.

The top 400 individuals (out of more than 2,000) and the top 80 teams compete again Sunday to determine the national champions.

Although the Bemidji team competed against the best teams in Minnesota, which will make up a larger portion of the contestants than any other state this weekend, the team will see some representatives from across the country.

“Compared to the state tournament, I would guess the competition level is going to be pretty similar,” Bemidji coach Kelly Geiger said. “I think it’s going to take some perfect scores to be the national champion.

“The biggest difference is that, instead of just competing against kids from Minnesota, they’ll competing against kids from all over the country. As a team when we’re shooting, we’ll be next to a team from New York and Wisconsin on the other side, and then a team from Michigan shoots after us, and Ohio and Texas, Oregon, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Illinois. It’s just so cool.”