Weekly fishing report: Lovely Memorial Day weekend makes for terrific fishing

This had to be one of the nicest Memorial Day weekends we’ve had in a long time. Sunshine, warm temperatures, not too breezy, and for the most part the fish were cooperating.

Water temps on some of the bigger lakes are still in the mid to upper 50s while on smaller lakes there in the low to mid 60s. This past week on Lake Bemidji you had to work a bit for walleyes and they are still more scattered than grouped up so you need to stay on the move.

Jigs and minnows and live bait rigs and minnows are the ticket for catching some fish and most of the walleyes my clients and I have been catching this past on all the lakes I’ve been on has been in that 8-12 foot range.

The northern pike action is excellent and they are hitting just about anything you throw at them. Bass fishing is also going strong and you’ll find those fish up shallow. Crappies and bluegills are being caught in 4-8 feet using small jigs and plastics fishing around the emerging pencil reeds.

Cass Lake Area: Wolf and Kitchi lakes are kicking out some walleyes in 10-20 feet on live bait rigs and shiners. Look to Pike Bay and Wolf for some nice perch in 6-8 feet.

Lake Winnibigoshish: The walleye bite slowed a bit with last week's cold front but is picking back up again. Fish are scattered along the shallower shoreline breaks to deeper main lake structures anywhere from 8 feet out to as deep as 30 feet.

Upper Red Lake: You’ll catch plenty of walleyes in 7-8 feet on jigs and minnows, live bait rigs, and slip bobbers and minnows. A few crappies are also being caught in these same areas.

Hard to believe we are already into the month of June. It’s one of the best months of the year to catch a variety of hungry fish so get out there and enjoy some time on the water and please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.