WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Lots of slushy snow makes for poor ice quality

As I write this report on Dec. 30 (had to have my weekly report in early because of the New Year's holiday) Lake Bemidji looks like a ghost town.

There are a couple of roads plowed out from the Nymore access on the south end of the lake with some wheelhouses but the rest of the lake is pretty much empty. No roads and virtually no houses out including all of my rentals.

Unless you're on a plowed road the only way to get a round is either by foot or snowmobile. Lots of drifts and still slush in spots although much of that has firmed up. Ice thickness ranges from 10-14 inches depending on where you're at.

Lake Bemidji is like a ghost town on most of the lake as shown on Dec. 30. Contributed

Some of the smaller lakes are in even worst shape with lots of snow and slush. Some other lakes in the general area are in better shape. On Upper Red most resorts now have no restrictions on vehicle or fish house size and they are reporting 16-18 inches of ice.

On Lake Winnibigoshish most resorts now have plowed roads out to some bars and humps. On Cass ATVs with tracks or snowmobiles are the best way to get around. A lot of the slush has frozen up but pockets of deep snow and slush underneath remain so know where you're going if heading out.

Dick Beardsley holds up a Lake Bemidji walleye. Contributed

There are some walleyes being caught early and late in the day on jigging spoons and minnow heads on previously mentioned lakes.

I wish I had better news but it’s always better to be safe than sorry!

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

