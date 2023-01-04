99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Lots of slushy snow makes for poor ice quality

Unless you're on a plowed road the only way to get a round is either by foot or snowmobile. Lots of drifts and still slush in spots although much of that has firmed up.

Dick Beardsley Fishing Report
Dick Beardsley has been a fishing guide for over 50 years and owns and operates Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji.
By Dick Beardsley
January 04, 2023 08:10 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

As I write this report on Dec. 30 (had to have my weekly report in early because of the New Year's holiday) Lake Bemidji looks like a ghost town.

There are a couple of roads plowed out from the Nymore access on the south end of the lake with some wheelhouses but the rest of the lake is pretty much empty. No roads and virtually no houses out including all of my rentals.

Unless you're on a plowed road the only way to get a round is either by foot or snowmobile. Lots of drifts and still slush in spots although much of that has firmed up. Ice thickness ranges from 10-14 inches depending on where you're at.

IMG_2539.jpg
Lake Bemidji is like a ghost town on most of the lake as shown on Dec. 30.
Contributed

Some of the smaller lakes are in even worst shape with lots of snow and slush. Some other lakes in the general area are in better shape. On Upper Red most resorts now have no restrictions on vehicle or fish house size and they are reporting 16-18 inches of ice.

On Lake Winnibigoshish most resorts now have plowed roads out to some bars and humps. On Cass ATVs with tracks or snowmobiles are the best way to get around. A lot of the slush has frozen up but pockets of deep snow and slush underneath remain so know where you're going if heading out.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMG_4050.jpg
Dick Beardsley holds up a Lake Bemidji walleye.
Contributed

There are some walleyes being caught early and late in the day on jigging spoons and minnow heads on previously mentioned lakes.

I wish I had better news but it’s always better to be safe than sorry!

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.

Related Topics: NORTHLAND OUTDOORSFISHING
What to read next
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Nicer weather triggers uptick in outdoors activity, DNR officers report
Enforcement action for the week included angling with multiple extra lines, overlimit of walleye, no shelter license and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana violations.
January 03, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Minnesota DNR
010423.N.BP.FIRSTDAYHIKE 2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Annual first-day hike held at Lake Bemidji State Park
Burning off the holiday calories, inhaling the brisk air and taking in Bemdiji’s winter aroma, participants strapped on their snowshoes and hit the state park to step into the new year.
January 03, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Lake Vermilion
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR 'Roundtable' meeting open to everyone
Online registration is required to attend the Jan. 20 event in Bloomington.
January 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
85047031_10111993979625581_9071887634086756352_n (1).jpg
Northland Outdoors
Deep Portage Learning Center to hold 44th annual Winter Rendezvous
The 44th annual Winter Rendezvous will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Deep Portage Learning Center, 2197 Nature Center Drive NW in Hackensack.
January 01, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report