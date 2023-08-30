Weekly fishing report: Despite warm weekend ahead, water temps continue to drop

Where has the summer gone? As we head into Labor Day weekend, which traditionally starts the beginning of fall, summertime temperatures are going to be anything but fall-like.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s throughout the weekend will make for a summertime-like holiday. Even with a few days of warmer-than-usual weather, water temperatures continue to slowly drop — and that’s a good thing when it comes to fishing.

Walleye fishing has remained decent on area lakes using jigs and minnows, live bait rigs and Northland Puppet Minnows. Check the first good break on lakes or points where the wind is blowing into and you should find some walleyes.

Bass fishing remains good fishing plastics on the deep weed edges and crappies and bluegills are still in and around the green cabbage although some crappies are making a move to the deeper basins.

Bemidji area: Fishing has held up pretty well, despite weather fronts coming through frequently. Jigs and minnows, live bait rigs and Jiggin’ Raps are producing some walleyes on Lake Bemidji, Grace Lake and Lake Plantagenet in 12 to 22 feet. Bass fishing has slowed a bit, mainly due to the weather fronts. Crappies and bluegills are still biting along deeper weed edges and cabbage on most lakes.

Blackduck area: You’ll find suspended crappies along the 15- to 18-foot weed edges and bluegills slightly shallower on Gull Lake, Pimushe Lake and Gilstead Lake. Walleyes are hitting crawlers and minnows, especially early and late each day, in 12 to 15 feet on Blackduck Lake, Island Lake and Gull.

Upper Red Lake: A string of windy days last week end and early this week has limited fishing options. When anglers can get out, minnows on spinners or jigs are turning walleyes in 6 to 8 feet along most shorelines. Walleyes are also being taken by covering water with crankbaits in 5 to 10 feet, while Center Bar is worth looking at in 8 to 10 feet.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Walleyes are scattered throughout the main-lake flats in 10 to 15 feet and are hitting crankbaits or spinner rigs tipped with minnows and crawlers. If you locate a pod of walleyes, pitch a slip bobber and crawler on top of them. Shoreline breaks in 12 to 16 feet, Center Bar, Rock Fence, Sugar Bar, and the Snaghole have been productive bobbering spots. Perch action remains slow, and while fish are being caught in 4 to 6 feet, you have to do quite a bit of sorting. Spoons or crankbaits are producing pike in 10 to 15 feet.

Cass Lake area: Spinners with crawlers and crankbaits are turning walleyes during the day on Cass Lake in 10 to 15 feet. At night, trolling crankbaits in 6 to 8 feet continue to produce walleyes on Pike Bay Lake and Cass. You’ll find bigger perch adjacent to weeds in 6 to 12 feet on Cass and Pike Bay. Work the 10- to 15-foot weeds on Kitchi Lake for panfish and a few walleyes. Muskie action has been best early or late each day with bucktails on the bars and sand flats throughout Cass.

Enjoy the Labor Day weekend and the last unofficial weekend of summer!

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

