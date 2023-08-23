Weekly fishing report: Varying temps make for up-and-down fishing

The up-and-down weather of this past week has made the fishing a bit up and down as well.

I had some folks out on a guide trip this past Saturday and it was in the low 90s and it seemed like we couldn’t drink enough cold water to keep hydrated, then Sunday I should have had a thermos of hot chocolate with me. That’s Minnesota and I love it!

As we start transitioning into fall we will have warm and cold fronts coming through it seems like every other day and as anglers, we just have to deal with it. Some days it seems like the fish are jumping in the boat and other days you just have to grind it out and do the best you can to catch a few. For me that’s the fun part, trying to figure it out and knowing you gave it your best shot.

This past week I had Kyle Miller and Jake Schwyhart out on a guide trip fishing for walleyes. They are from the St. Louis, Mo., area and very little if any walleye fishing happens down there. We had a ball and caught pretty good numbers on jigs and minnows.

Kyle Miller, left, and Jake Schwyhart of St. Louis, Mo. pose with a nice catch of walleyes. Contributed

As water temps begin to cool, the fishing for all species should pick up. To me, there’s nothing that beats being out on the water in the fall when the leaves are changing colors (and some are already starting). I can hardly wait.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji area: Walleye fishing has picked up a bit, with a jig and minnow or plastics and Jiggin’ Raps turning fish in 14 to 22 feet. Bass continues to be caught by anglers throwing spinnerbaits across the top of the shallow weeds and using plastics along deep weed edges on most lakes. Bigger crappies and bluegills are still in and around the deeper cabbage.

Blackduck area: Walleyes are biting, but you have to sort through quite a few short fish on Island Lake, Blackduck Lake and Gull Lake in 10 to 15 feet. Crankbaits and crawlers are the most productive. Crappies and bluegills continue to be caught along the 15- to 18-foot weeds on Gull and Pimushe Lake. Bass and pike are weed line related and active on most lakes.

Cass Lake area: Troll crankbaits at night in 6 to 8 feet for walleyes on Cass Lake, Pike Bay Lake and Lake Andrusia. During the day, walleyes are being caught on hammered gold and silver spinners with crawlers on Cass in 10 to 15 feet. A jig and minnow is turning walleyes on Kitchi Lake along the weeds in 10 to 15 feet.

Bigger perch are being found in 6 to 12 feet on Cass and Pike Bay. Throw prop baits or bucktails for muskies late in the day on the mid-depth sand throughout the main portion of Cass.

Upper Red Lake: A spinner and minnow is producing walleyes along the east and south shorelines in 6 to 8 feet. Anglers covering water with crankbaits on and around Center Bar are also catching fish in 8 to 10 feet.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Live bait rigs with crawlers are producing walleyes around the main-lake bars in 16 to 22 feet. Other anglers are covering water for walleyes with a spinner rig and crawler or minnow, crankbaits, and slow-death rigs with crawlers in 12 to 15 feet, especially if it’s windy or cloudy.

During the evening hours, crankbaits have started producing walleyes along some shoreline breaks in 8 to 12 feet. Finding good numbers of big perch continues to be difficult, but pike are active around most weed beds.

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.