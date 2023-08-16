Weekly fishing report: Fishing picking up as summer winds down

It's hard to believe we are now on the back side of August. The Minnesota State Fair is about a week away and high school fall sports started practice this past Monday.

As the summer slowly starts to wind down the fishing is starting to pick up, especially walleye fishing. We are so blessed in the Bemidji area with all the lakes we have and the number of species we can fish for.

Greg Boteler holds up a dandy largemouth bass during a recent fishing trip.

The past number of years the Boteler family comes to Bemidji all the way from Washington D.C. to fish with me for a few days. We have a ball and I try to get them on a different lake each day to fish multi species.

The first day we crappie fished and caught a bunch and had a great time. The next day we went bass fishing and caught 70 bass in four hours and they were all two to five-pounders and we had a ball.

The last day I took them on a combination bass/walleye trip and we caught lots of bass and a dozen walleyes. There are not many places in the country that have the fishing we are blessed with here in the Bemidji area.

Lake Winnibigoshish: You’ll catch walleyes during the day with some wind or clouds, but if the lake is flat the bite is tough. Cover water with spinner rigs and leeches or crankbaits along shoreline breaks, points and main-lake structure in 12 to 15 feet.

There have also been walleyes caught on the edges of the bars in 16 to 22 feet on live-bait rigs or slip bobbers and leeches. Catching perch is not an issue, but finding bigger fish has been. The schools with bigger perch in them seem to be constantly moving and tough to stay on top of, but you will pick up a few nicer fish while walleye fishing. Look for pike along shoreline weeds or gravel areas that used to have abundant weeds.

Upper Red Lake: Troll crankbaits across center bar in 8 to 10 feet for walleyes. There are plenty of walleyes along the north shore in 8 feet, but they have run smaller. Crankbaits or a jig and minnow continue to turn walleyes along the south shore, in the Sunny Beach area, over 5 to 8 feet.

Bemidji Area: A few walleyes are being caught on live-bait rigs and crawlers/leeches, spinners and crawlers, Jiggin’ Raps, and snap-jigging with jigs and plastics. Most fish have been coming off deep breaks, 20 to 25 feet, on Lake Bemidji, Lake Andrusia and the Turtle River Chain.

Perch fishing is strong along the pencil reeds on Bemidji, Andrusia and Big Lake. Bass fishing remains good on area lakes with plastics off deep weed edges, while crappies and bluegills continue to be pulled from deep cabbage throughout the area.

Cass Lake Area: Troll crankbaits at night for walleyes on Cass Lake, Wolf Lake, Pike Bay Lake and Lake Andrusia in 6 to 8 feet. A slip bobber and leech is also producing walleyes in 12 to 15 feet or 25 to 30 feet on Cass and Pike Bay during the day. Perch action remains strong along the 9- to 12-foot weeds on Cass and Pike Bay.

Topwater baits are producing muskies on the sand flats throughout Cass, panfish reports have been slow, and largemouth bass are an easy catch along the reed beds throughout the Cass chain.

Dick Beardsley holds up a chunky pike during a recent fishing trip.

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.