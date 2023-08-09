Weekly fishing report: Fishing holding up amidst 'dog days' of summer

As we enter the second week of August, the so-called “dog days" of summer, fishing has been holding up pretty good.

Some walleyes are being caught on Jigging Raps, snap jigging, and live bait rigs in 16-25 feet. The bite is better during low light periods or on cloudy days with a bit of wind.

Joey Alamano of Bemidji holds up a nice 12-inch crappie on a recent fishing trip. Contributed

The bass fishing remains solid on most area lakes and you’ll also catch pike along the deep weed edges. Bigger bluegills and crappies are being found off the deep side of the weeds and you’ll find perch up in 6-10 feet using jigs and minnows.

If you're looking for some fun fishing and good eating don’t forget about rock bass. Some people turn their noses up to them but many of our lakes have some big ones in them and if you get onto a school of them it can be nonstop action.

They fight good and they will hit just about anything and, as I mentioned above, they taste as good as any panfish out there.

Dick Beardsley holds up a 12-inch rock bass during a recent fishing trip. Contributed

Please remember to practice selective harvesting. By doing so, we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Upper Red Lake: Walleyes action has picked up this week with good reports from Big Reef to Sunny Beach in 5 to 8 feet. Cover water with white crankbaits until you pop a few fish and then slow down and pitch a jig and minnow on top of them.

Lake Winnibigoshish: Nightcrawlers continue to work best for walleyes during the day on the main lake bars and flats in 12 to 15 feet or 22 to 25 feet. Some walleyes are also being taken with crankbaits along shoreline breaks during low-light periods in 12 to 15 feet. Finding pods of bigger perch remains difficult so plan on sorting, while pike action has picked up with crankbaits and spoons in 8 to 12 feet.

Cass Lake Area: Perch action remains strong on Cass Lake in less than 10 feet, mainly along the bulrushes, and anglers are sight-fishing them. Troll crankbaits during the evening hours and after dark for walleyes on the bars throughout Cass and Pike Bay Lake. During the day, a jig and leech are producing walleyes on Cass and Pike Bay over 20 to 25 feet. Muskie anglers are seeing and catching more fish on bucktails along the weed edges on Kitchi Lake and the north end of Cass.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.