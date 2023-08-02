Weekly fishing report: Another successful United Way Fishing Tournament is in the books

Hard to believe we are into the month of August already. My goodness, the summer is flying by!

The 4th Annual Bemidji Area United Way Fishing Tournament has come and gone and what a wonderful event this is. My partner for all four years has been now 10-year-old Sam Alamano.

We finished 10th out of about 65 teams and as always I had a blast with Sam. For being just 10 years old Sam is a heck of a good “stick.” I don’t even have to pay attention to what he’s doing as he knows how to do it and is a quick learner if I’m showing him something new.

Sam caught most of our big fish and when I did catch a good one Sam was right there with the net. I’m already looking forward to next year’s tournament! Thanks to all the anglers who fished the tournament and to all of our sponsors, especially our presenting sponsor Luekens Village Foods.

Dick Beardsley with one of the big bass Sam Alamano caught in the Bemidji Area United Way Fishing Tournament on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Bemidji.

Fishing is holding up quite well as we head into August. Look to Lake Bemidji, Gull and the Turtle River Chain for some walleyes. Jigs, live bait rigs, spinners and trolling crankbaits are all producing some fish. Walleyes are being caught in a variety of depths from 8 to 25 feet. Panfish action remains good off the deep weeds especially the cabbage and bass fishing continues to be very good on area lakes.

Cass Lake Area: Walleyes are being taken with a slip bobber and leech in 18 to 20 feet during the day on Cass Lake and Pike Bay Lake. During the early morning hours and at night, crankbaits are producing fish in 6 to 8 feet on both lakes. A spinner and crawler is turning walleyes along the 12- to 20-foot weed edges on Big Lake.

Troll crankbaits on Wolf Lake for walleyes and pike in 18 to 20 feet. You’ll find plenty of perch around the bulrushes on Cass in 6 feet, while bluegills are being pulled from the thick cabbage on Big, Kitchi Lake and Buck Lake. Jerkbaits have started raising more muskies around the mid-depth sand on Cass.

Upper Red Lake: Walleye reports have varied this week, but anglers doing best are pitching jigs with minnows in the Sunny Beach area over 5 to 7 feet. Other anglers are catching walleyes by covering water with crankbaits or spinners and crawlers along the shorelines in 5 to 9 feet.

Lake Winnibigoshish: The humps and flats in 12 to 15 feet are producing walleyes, even during the day, although the morning and evening bites have been much more consistent. Cover water with a crankbait or spinner and crawler and pitch a jig and piece of crawler once you find them. Anglers are sorting through numbers of perch to find a few keeping-size fish in 4 to 10 feet, while pike are being taken with spoons or crankbaits in 8 to 12 feet.

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

