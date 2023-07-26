Weekly fishing report: All and all the fishing remains good in the Bemidji area

Fishing in the Bemidji area hasn’t changed a whole lot this past week but that’s kinda typical for this time of the year.

Live bait rigs and leeches, slip bobbers, jigging raps, and jig and minnow are producing some walleyes on Lake Bemidji, Turtle, and Andrusia. Most fish are coming off the breaks in 12-18’. Some wind and clouds seems to get the fish going a bit better.

Mike Dunlap of New Bern, N.C., with a nice Lake Bemidji walleye. Contributed

Bass fishing remains excellent using plastics, topwater baits and spinnerbaits. You’ll find those fish up shallow especially early in the day and along the deep weed edges.

Crappies and bluegills are still being found off the deeper cabbage using small jigs and plastics or jigs tipped with a leech or a piece of crawler. All and all the fishing remains good here in the Bemidji area.

Cass Lake Area: Troll crankbaits in 6 to 8 feet at night for walleyes on Cass Lake and Pike Bay Lake. During the day, a Lindy Rig and leech are producing a few walleyes off the main lake structure on Cass in 18 to 22 feet. Perch action remains strong in 6 feet, in or around the bulrushes, on Lake Andrusia and Allen’s Bay on Cass. Bluegill action has picked up on Kitchi Lake in less than 7 feet, and largemouth bass are hitting throughout the Cass chain. A few muskies are being caught in the weeds throughout Allen’s Bay on Cass, but most have been small.

Lake Winnibigoshish: The main-lake bars and humps continue to be the best walleye options during the day with crawlers in 22 to 25 feet. Some fish are being caught deeper as well. The shoreline breaks continue to give up walleyes during low-light periods on crankbaits in 12 to 15 feet. Working the weed flats in 8 to 14 feet for pike, while consistently finding numbers of keeping-sized perch remains difficult.

Red Lake: Fishing pressure has been light, mainly due to strong winds during the past week that have limited fishing opportunities. On the days anglers can get out, walleyes are being caught with a jig and minnow, crankbaits or spinners and crawlers in 5 to 8 feet. Cover water from the Kansas City area to just south of Sunny Beach.

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.