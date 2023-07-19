Weekly fishing report: Feeling like fall in the middle of July

It’s hard to believe we are already on the backside of July. This past week was a cool one weather-wise. This past Sunday I had some folks out on a guide trip and we were dressed like it was fall, got rained on, and I even had my heater on in my truck on our way back to town.

The good news is fishing has been pretty good this past week. Not a lot has changed since last week and if you're wanting to boat a few walleyes, live bait rigs, slip bobbers, spinners and crawlers, jig rapping, and jigs and minnows or leeches are all producing some fish.

Brandon Shannon of Park Rapids holds up a nice 19.5-inch largemouth bass that was later released. Contributed

Most of the walleyes my clients and I were catching this past week were coming off the breaks in 16-20 feet. Look to Lake Bemidji, Grace, Plantagenet and Andrusia to turn some fish.

The bass bite continues excellent using plastics on the weed edges and spinnerbaits up in shallower water. Crappies and bluegills continue to be found off the deeper cabbage in 12-16 feet and the pike fishing remains very good on jigs and minnows off the deep weed lines.

Cass Lake Area: Walleye activity continues to be best during the evening hours and after dark on shallow running crankbaits or a slip bobber and leech on the bars in 6-8 feet on Pikes Bay Lake and Cass.

Lake Winnibigoshish: This past week the walleye bite was a bit slower as there was a recent mayfly hatch so the daytime bite was tougher. The evening hours have been more productive covering water with crankbaits along the 12-14 feet shoreline breaks.

Upper Red Lake: Walleye action has slowed and the key now is to cover water with crankbaits or some sort of live bait rig in 11-13 feet.

Dick Beardsley takes a photo with a hefty pike that was later released. Contributed

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

