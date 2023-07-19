6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Weekly fishing report: Feeling like fall in the middle of July

This past Sunday I had some folks out on a guide trip and we were dressed like it was fall, got rained on, and I even had my heater on in my truck on our way back to town.

IMG_3151.jpg
Dusty Meyer of Pennsylvania holds up a nice 21-inch walleye that was later released.
Contributed
By Dick Beardsley
Today at 8:10 AM

It’s hard to believe we are already on the backside of July. This past week was a cool one weather-wise. This past Sunday I had some folks out on a guide trip and we were dressed like it was fall, got rained on, and I even had my heater on in my truck on our way back to town.

The good news is fishing has been pretty good this past week. Not a lot has changed since last week and if you're wanting to boat a few walleyes, live bait rigs, slip bobbers, spinners and crawlers, jig rapping, and jigs and minnows or leeches are all producing some fish.

IMG_3372.jpg
Brandon Shannon of Park Rapids holds up a nice 19.5-inch largemouth bass that was later released.
Contributed

Most of the walleyes my clients and I were catching this past week were coming off the breaks in 16-20 feet. Look to Lake Bemidji, Grace, Plantagenet and Andrusia to turn some fish.

The bass bite continues excellent using plastics on the weed edges and spinnerbaits up in shallower water. Crappies and bluegills continue to be found off the deeper cabbage in 12-16 feet and the pike fishing remains very good on jigs and minnows off the deep weed lines.

Cass Lake Area: Walleye activity continues to be best during the evening hours and after dark on shallow running crankbaits or a slip bobber and leech on the bars in 6-8 feet on Pikes Bay Lake and Cass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Winnibigoshish: This past week the walleye bite was a bit slower as there was a recent mayfly hatch so the daytime bite was tougher. The evening hours have been more productive covering water with crankbaits along the 12-14 feet shoreline breaks.

Upper Red Lake: Walleye action has slowed and the key now is to cover water with crankbaits or some sort of live bait rig in 11-13 feet.

IMG_3365.jpg
Dick Beardsley takes a photo with a hefty pike that was later released.
Contributed

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.

What To Read Next
image0 (2).jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: Adventuring out on a houseboat was all I hoped it would be
4d ago
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
Scouts paddle in canoe.
Northland Outdoors
Ely camp marks century of sending Scouts into Boundary Waters
4d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Zebco fishing combo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Practical joke spawns new tradition on Ontario fly-in fishing trip
5d ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board approves LTFM plan, shares superintendent evaluation
21h ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
071923.N.BP.WATERMARKART 6.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Hundreds gather at Library Park for Bemidji's 55th Watermark Art Festival
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
071523.OP.BP.HENGELCOLUMN.png
Columns
DAVE HENGEL COLUMN: What are Bemidji’s shared values?
4d ago
 · 
By  Dave Hengel
071923.S.BP.TRAPSHOOTING.jpg
Prep
Bemidji High School trap teams place 28th, 51st at national championships
21h ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock