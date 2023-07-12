Weekly fishing report: All-around fishing has picked up this week

Fishing for pretty much all species has picked up this past week in the Bemidji area.

Lake Bemidji, Andrusia and Turtle Lake are producing some walleyes in 17-22 feet on jigging raps, live bait rigs, and jigs and minnows.

Bass fishing remains excellent on area lakes fishing plastics along the deep weed edges or throwing spinner baits across the top of the shallower grass. You’ll find crappies and bluegills off the deep weed edges in 12-16 feet.

Al Lawrence of Mankato and his son, Jake, of South Lake Tahoe California with some nice walleyes. Contributed

Our 4th annual United Way of Bemidji Walleye and Bass tournament takes place on July 22-23. I highly recommend you joining us. You can fish any lake that has a public access in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Cass, Aitkin or Crow Wing counties.

I’ll be fishing with my little fishing buddy Sam who’s 10 years old. Two years ago, Sam won the Legacy Award which is a lifetime Minnesota fishing license.

Not only is it fun, but you can also win some cash and great prizes, the dollars go to a great cause and we all know what wonderful work United Way does for our communities.

Cass Lake Chain: Low light periods and after dark has been producing walleyes on Cass and Pikes Bay. Trolling crankbaits or using slip bobber has worked well.

Lake Winnie: Spinners tipped with crawlers or leeches continue to work best for walleyes on the main lake bars and humps in 18-25 feet. Look for perch along the shoreline breaks in 12-16 feet.

Upper Red Lake: Crawlers and spinners, live bait rigs, and crankbaits continue to turn walleyes in 5-8 feet on most shorelines. Center Bar is also kicking out some fish.

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

