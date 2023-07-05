Weekly fishing report: Bemidji area walleye bite continues to wane

The walleye bite on Bemidji area lakes continues to be tough. Seems like we always go through a bit of a lull this time of the summer and then things start to slowly pick up by mid-July.

I had a guide client on Lake Winnie the other day and for the first three hours, we never had a bite. I then found one pod of fish in 25 feet and in 15 minutes we caught a 23.5-inch, 24.5-inch and 23-inch walleye on 1/8-ounce jigs and shiners or leech and then that was it.

We took pictures and then released all those big fish. It was a lot of fun but we worked hard for those three.

Dick Beardsley with 23.5-inch walleye caught on jig and shiner and was later released. Contributed

Covering water and looking for fish on your electronics is key. Bass fishing remains very good fishing plastics along the deeper weed edges or working topwater baits early.

The bluegill and crappie bite is pretty good and you’ll find the fish in and off the deeper cabbage. Slip bobbers or working small plastic baits in and around the cabbage has been turning fish.

The northern pike bite continues to be good on jigs and minnows off the deeper weed edges. If you're after walleyes right now you're gonna have to work for them but sometimes you need to switch your plans and fish for other species and you’ll get the rod bending.

Tony Buchta of Colorado with dandy 13-inch crappie and was later released. Contributed

Lake Winnibigoshish: Cover water and get your presentation away from the boat for walleyes. Jigs and minnows are still producing fish, especially on windy or cloudy days. Walleyes are more spread out, so pull a gold spinner with a crawler or leech on the main lake bars, humps and breaks in 18 to 23 feet.

During the evening hours, there are fish being taken with crankbaits or slip bobbers and leeches along the shoreline breaks in 10 to 15 feet. Perch seem to be constantly moving and are rarely being caught in the same place from one day to the next. There have been reports in as shallow as 10 feet and as deep as 25 to 30 feet on the mud.

Red Lake: Walleyes continue to be caught, but it involves a bit more work. The most active fish this week are coming from less than 4 feet of water, often around pencil reeds along the north shore, and on live-bait rigs and crawlers. Cover water with crankbaits in the Sunny Beach area in 5 to 7 feet for walleyes as well. You’ll pop the occasional large pike or crappie while fishing for walleyes.

Cass Lake Area: Walleye action has been best at night with crankbaits on the sand flats in 6 to 8 feet on Cass Lake and Pike Bay Lake. Perch are being found in less than 8 feet on both lakes. Look to the bulrushes or sand grass. Hit the weed lines in Kitchi Lake for bluegills or the weeds in Allen’s Bay on Cass for pike. Big muskies are being found suspended over deep water off the main lake structure.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.