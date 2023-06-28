Weekly fishing report: Bass fishing is excellent on area lakes

﻿As we head into July the walleye bite has slowed on area lakes. Food sources are at their high point now so if you want to put a few walleyes in the boat you’ll have to work a bit for them.

This past weekend we had cloud cover and a little wind so that helped. Jigs and minnows are producing some fish off the wind-blown points and deeper weed edges in 12-18 feet.

Some days you need to cover water quicker to find where those fish are so using spinners with leeches or crawlers is a good bet. Look to Bemidji, Andrusia, Plantagenet and the Turtle River Chain.

Bass fishing remains excellent and you’ll catch them on plastics, wacky worms, spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Early morning topwater baits are also working well.

Crappies and bluegills are out on those deeper weed flats and cabbage using small jigs and plastics. Pike fishing continues to be excellent on area lakes.

Lake Winnibigoshish: With the right conditions — mainly wind, clouds, or during low-light periods — the points and shoreline breaks are producing walleyes on a jig and minnow or slip bobber and leech in 8 to 15 feet.

The 12- to 18-foot gravel and rocks are also producing fish on slip bobbers, while covering water on the main-lake flats and humps in 16 to 24 feet with a live-bait rig has also turned walleyes. It just depends on the day and conditions. Trolling crankbaits during the evening hours on shallow structures shouldn’t be overlooked, either.

Upper Red Lake: Summer patterns have developed, which means covering water with spinners and crawlers or crankbaits for walleyes along the shoreline breaks in 5 to 7 feet or 8 to 10 feet. The top of Center Bar and the rocks started producing bigger walleyes and some crappies on crankbaits.

Cass Lake Area: Trolling crankbaits late at night or pitching a slip bobber and leech earlier in the evening is producing walleyes in 6 to 8 feet, on top of the bars, on Cass Lake. Perch action is going strong in the bulrushes on Cass and Pike Bay Lake in less than 8 feet. Sight-fishing has been best. Pike activity has picked up along the weed lines of most lakes with minnows, but panfish reports have been light.

Have a great long 4th of July weekend and please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come!

