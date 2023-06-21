Weekly fishing report: Walleye bite is slowing down on Bemidji area lakes

Fishing in the Bemidji area generally has been good although the walleye bite has slowed, so you're going to have to work to get a few.

Jigs and minnows along with live bait rigs and crawlers or leeches are turning a few fish in 12-18 feet on Lake Bemidji, Plantagenet and Andrusia.

The pike bite continues to be good and this past week some of my guide clients and I have been fortunate to catch some big ones. We’ve been catching them in the same areas as the walleyes. A jig and a bigger minnow are working well.

Dick Beardsley holds up a 15-pound Northern Pike which was later released. Contributed

Bass fishing continues to be excellent on area lakes. Working docks or deeper weed edges with plastics has turned a lot of nice fish. Bluegills and crappies are being found off the deeper weeds in 8-12 feet.

Cass Lake Chain: Slip bobbers and a leech are producing a few walleyes early and late on Cass in 8-10 feet. Muskie action has been pretty slow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winnie: The jig and shiner bite is still producing walleyes especially early and late in the day. During the day live bait rigs are working for walleyes on the bars and humps in 16-24 feet.

Upper Red: Walleye action has slowed a bit since last week but it’s still pretty good. Fish are spread out a bit more in 7-9 feet.

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.