Weekly fishing report: Take a Kid Fishing is a highlight of the season

On June 7, the annual Bemidji Area Take a Kid Fishing Day was held and it’s always one of my favorite days of the year to be on the water fishing with the kids!

This year I had Mason, Sam and Braden and we had a ball. In three hours the boys caught and released 50 bass before we had to get off the water because of some storms moving in. We all got a bit wet but when the fish are biting you don’t notice it quite so much.

We all met at Lake Bemidji State Park for a fish fry and all the families at 5 p.m. and the fish stories were coming fast and furious. A big thanks to all the folks who make this wonderful event happen every year.

Braden Gunderson holds up his first-ever largemouth bass during a Take A Kid Fishing event on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, on Lake Bemidji. Contributed

Walleye fishing has remained quite good on area lakes with Bemidji, Andrusia, Plantagenet and Cass all kicking out fish in 8-12 feet. Jigs and minnows are still working well as are live bait rigs and leeches or crawlers. You’ll catch oodles of pike right along with the walleyes.

Bass fishing remains excellent on area lakes working plastics and spinnerbaits up shallow and you’ll catch crappies and bluegills off the pencil reeds.

Cass Lake: Look to 18-20 feet during the day for walleyes on live bait rigs with a leech or minnow. You’ll find perch in the bullrushes on Cass and Pike Bay.

Winnie: Early and late in the day has been best for walleyes off the shoreline breaks in 12-14 feet or mid-lake structure in 24-28 feet with jigs and minnows or live bait rigs or spinners and leeches.

Upper Red: Good walleye fishing continues with the majority of fish coming in 6-8 feet on jigs, live bait rigs and spinners.

Sam Alamano holds up a nice largemouth bass caught during a Take A Kid Fishing event on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, on Lake Bemidji. Contributed

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.