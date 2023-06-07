Weekly fishing report: Bemidji area lakes are warming at a rapid pace

It is amazing how fast the water has warmed up on lakes around the Bemidji area.

We had a late ice out — May 5 for Lake Bemidji — and surface water temperatures during the fishing opener on May 13 on Big Lake were 52 degrees. I was on the lake again this past weekend with guide clients and the water temperature was 73!

With the hot weather we’ve had for the past week it has really warmed up the lakes in my opinion, almost too quickly. Weed growth has really quickened and on a couple of the lakes I’ve been on already have an algae bloom.

Typically the whole month of June is a great time to jig fish and the walleyes are hungry but with the warm water, everything has moved ahead of schedule so typical July patterns are starting to work.

Dick Beardsley's guide client Mike Malory of Cincinnati, Ohio, holds up a 23-inch walleye caught and released during a recent fishing excursion. Contributed

Bass fishing has been excellent on area lakes and they love this warmer weather. Crappies and bluegills are being found off the reed beds and cabbage in 8-12 feet, and pike fishing is also on fire right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cass Lake Chain: Slip bobber and leech, crawler or shiner are producing walleyes and perch in 8-12 feet.

Lake Winnie: Pitching minnows and jigs of the shoreline breaks and points in 10-15 feet have been producing walleyes and perch. Live bait rigs with leeches have been turning fish on mid-lake structures in 20-22 feet.

Upper Red Lake: Walleye action remains very good off the shorelines in 7 feet and working deeper. Crankbaits and slip bobbers are also working well.

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.