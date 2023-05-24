99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Bemidji area lakes are warming up quickly

Walleye fishing remains good on Bemidji area lakes including Bemidji, Plantagenet, Cass and Andrusia. Water temps on most lakes are in the upper 50s to low 60s and waters are warming up quickly.

IMG_3008.jpg
Guide clients Wendy Bittmam, left, and her son Andrew Bittmam from Lake George pose with a couple of Lake Bemidji walleyes caught during a recent fishing excursion with Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Services.
Contributed
By Dick Beardsley
Today at 8:10 AM

Most walleyes are being caught in 6-8 feet but with the warmer weather coming this week it won’t be long and they will be moving out to their summer areas.

Crappie fishing has been good on area lakes with small jigs and crappie minnows or plastics in those shallow bays and emerging pencil reeds but again with the warm weather it won’t be long and they will be moving out to their summer haunts.

Bass fishing has been good up in the shallows on spinnerbaits, jigs and plastics. The pike have been on the bite big time and anything you throw at them they will hit it, lots of fun!

Lake Winnibigoshish: A jig and minnow is producing solid walleye action along the shorelines in 6-8 feet.

Red Lake: Walleye action is strong with limits being caught throughout the lake in 5-8 feet on jigs and minnows or live bait rigs and minnows. Just to let you know it’s bumper boat fishing.

Cass: Jigs and minnows and slip bobbers are producing walleyes on Kitchi and Cass lakes. Perch action has also been good on Cass and Pike Bay.

The Bemidji area Take a Kid fishing day is coming up on Wednesday, June 7. It’s open to any kids ages 10-15 and it’s absolutely free! We end the day with a big fish fry at Lake Bemidji State Park at 5 p.m. and it’s free to all the kids and their families.

I’ve been involved for a number of years and it’s one of the most fun times I have every year out with the kids! To register go to bemidjiTKF.org.

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.

