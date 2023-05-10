WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Minnesota fishing opener is one of the most anticipated days of the year

One of the most anticipated weekends of the entire year here in Minnesota is the Minnesota fishing opener.

The pursuit for our state fish the walleye begins this Saturday, May 13, and boy am I excited! I’m like a little kid in a candy store when it comes to the fishing opener.

The ice went out on Lake Irving and some of the smaller lakes on May 1, and Lake Bemidji, Plantagenet, and the Turtle River Chain went out on May 5. It’s about a week later than normal but four days earlier than last year when Lake Bemidji ice out was May 9.

With temperatures in the low 70s this week leading into Saturday that should help warm up the water a bit. The walleyes should have finished up spawning but they could be in those few days after where they are in their recovery from spawning mode and sometimes the bite can be a little tougher.

Jigs and minnows are my go-to style to fish walleyes with live bait rigs a close second. My recommendation would be to start shallow and work deeper until you find the fish.

Pike fishing should be excellent as they are done spawning and should be ready to grab just about anything you throw at them! For the walleyes, I’d find the warmest water you can find and concentrate on those areas. Minnows are seeking that warmer water and where you find the baitfish the walleyes will be close by.

If the walleye bite is a bit slow, the crappies should really be going on many of our lakes. Contributed

For those of you who don’t have a boat and must fish from shore one of the best spots is the fishing pier and the Mississippi River between Lake Irving and Lake Bemidji.

For the first week or two that can be as good of an area as any to catch walleyes. If the walleye bite is a bit slow the crappies should really be going on many of our lakes. Look for small bays with muddy type bottoms and you’ll catch plenty of them. A small jig under a bobber with a minnow or plastics and you’ll have plenty of success.

The minnow shortage could be a real deal come opening weekend so I’d advise you to get them as soon as you can. They will last three to four days in an oxygen-filled bag if you can keep them on ice or in a refrigerator.

Of course with it being opening weekend the boat accesses will be very busy so before it’s your turn to launch your boat make sure you have everything ready to go. And if you see someone having trouble launching or loading their boat back up instead of getting angry offer a helping hand.

The water is very cold yet so make sure you're wearing your life jacket just in case you take a dip in the lake.

Have a great opener everyone and please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come!

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.