WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Perch and walleye bite picks up ahead of cold front

The perch and walleye bite the past week were both pretty good on Lake Bemidji — that was until that big cold front moved in on early Sunday morning.

I had the pleasure of taking 12-year-old Anders Johnson of Grand Forks out on a guide trip this past Sunday. We had a ball and he absorbed information like a sponge. For being only 12 he is very knowledgeable about a lot of things, especially fishing.

Dick Beardsley and Anders Johnson pose for a photo together after a recent fishing trip on Lake Bemidji. Contributed

We fished hard for six hours but the bite was tough. We caught some perch, walleye and pike but it was definitely slow. He wanted to learn how to fillet fish so we cleaned them right in the fish house and for never having cleaned a fish before he did great. I love seeing young people getting into the sport and enjoying the great outdoors as I do.

Slush and water remain a problem on Lake Bemidji and other lakes in the area and with a bunch of snow coming to our area this week, that sure won’t help.

Snowmobiles or track vehicles are still the best way to get around unless you're on a well-plowed road which there aren’t many. If you can stay away from the crowds, your chances of icing some fish improve dramatically.

Dick Beardsley holds up a nice Lake Bemidji jumbo perch. Contributed

Cass Lake: Walleyes are being caught on sucker minnows at night in 20-30 feet on Cass and Pike Bay Lake. The perch bite has been a bit slower, but the Cedar Island area is producing a few bigger fish.

Upper Red Lake: Some groups are doing well while others not so much. Overall the bite is pretty decent for this time of the year. Low light periods and overnight are producing some walleyes in 11-13 feet. Crappie fishing is starting to heat up.

Lake Winnie: The main-lake bars and humps continue to produce the majority of walleyes and bigger perch in 30-35 feet during the day and 15-20 feet during low light periods.

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

