WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Ever-changing weather has made for an interesting week of ice fishing

What a crazy winter we’ve been having! The way above-normal temperatures the past few days have been enjoyable but it has made a mess of some of my plowed roads out to my fish houses.

I’ve had to pull two of my rental houses off the ice. I’m hoping to get them onto new spots this week but it all depends on the conditions. People, including my wife Jill, ask me why I don’t just put my houses out on the community spots on the north or south end of Lake Bemidji.

I could do that, it would sure make things easier as there are wide plowed roads and not a lot of flooding of those roads. Nothing against those areas, but my goal for my clients is to be on spots where they have a chance to catch good numbers of fish.

Ask anyone who has rented a fish house from me, they are away from all the crowds. Yes, it takes more time and effort to get them on these spots but it typically pays off.

The perch and walleye bite on Lake Bemidji picked up a bit this past week and I’m finding those fish in a bit shallower water, around 18-24 feet using Northland Glo-Shot Spoons with minnow heads or wax worms.

Jill Beardsley holds up a Lake Bemidji perch caught while fishing with her husband Dick. Contributed

On Cass Lake, walleyes are being caught at night along the sand/mud areas in 20-30 feet. Bigger perch are being caught on Pike Bay Lake and the south end of Cass in 10-12 feet among the weeds.

On Upper Red some walleyes are being caught during the day but the evening and overnight bite has been much better. The further you are away from the crowds the better.

The walleye bite has been best on Lake Winnie during the evening on the main lake bars and humps in 18-22 feet. You’ll find perch in 15-22 feet on the flats and bars.

Dick Beardsley holds up a chunky Lake Bemidji walleye. Contributed

With potential rain, then snow, then turning much colder make sure you keep an eye on your fish houses and pull them off if you need to.

The last thing you want to have happen is for them to get frozen in the ice. It’s not a fun job to get them out, I know, been there and done that a few too many times!

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.