WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Slush is still a major issue on area lakes despite frigid temps

This past weekend with bitterly cold temperatures there weren’t a lot of folks out fishing on area lakes and believe it or not slush is still a major problem if you get off the plowed roads.

Dick Beardsley Fishing Report
Dick Beardsley has been a fishing guide for over 50 years and owns and operates Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji.
By Dick Beardsley
February 01, 2023 08:10 AM
Last Friday I had to pull a young man out who got off a plowed road and the front end of his truck went down in the deep slush. Even part of one of my roads was filled with water so fortunately I was able to plow a road around that area but not after getting stuck twice in the deep snow and had to dig myself out.

IMG_1387.JPEG
Beck holds up a dandy perch caught on Lake Bemidji during a recent fishing expedition with Dick Beardsley.
Contributed

The perch bite was a bit slow Saturday but Beck and his mom had an excellent first half of Sunday before they had to leave to fly back to New Jersey. They are summer guide clients of mine and always wanted to try ice fishing. They came all the way from the east coast and had a ball. You’ll find the perch and walleyes on Lake Bemidji off the sharp breaks in 12-18 feet and also out in the mud in 30-35 feet.

69672967275__E88B4EA0-0CD5-4A20-8271-3E0806232BAB.JPEG
Beck and his mother Amy pose for a photo while on their flight back to New Jersey after fishing with Dick Beardsley.
Contributed

Forage minnow or Glo-Shot spoons tipped with a couple of wax worms or minnow heads were turning fish. The perch come through in waves throughout the day and your best chance of catching walleyes is early and later in the day. Perch are being caught on Pike Bay and Cass Lake in 7-12 feet. A few walleyes are being caught at night in 17-20 feet.

On Lake Winnie, the perch and walleye bite is good one day and not so good the next but that seems to be the rule on all area lakes. Look to the breaks on Winnie in 17-23 feet.

On Upper Red Lake some folks are doing well while others are not so much. Early morning and later in the day seem to be your best bet and you might even ice a few crappies.

Have a safe fun time out on the ice and please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.

