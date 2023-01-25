WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Hopeful for improved ice conditions as temps dip

The weather, especially this past weekend, was a beautiful time to be out on the ice, and the frost on the trees Sunday morning was so gorgeous.

Getting around on area lakes is still a problem if you get off a plowed road, so beware of that. The perch bite has been a bit up and down this past week on Lake Bemidji, but if you're patient you’ll put some fish in your bucket.

Dick Beardsley's recent fishing buddy Sam holds up a couple of dandy perch. Contributed

Jigging spoons like the Northland Forage Minnow or their Glow Shot spoon tipped with a couple of wax worms or a minnow head has been turning fish. Your chance of catching a few walleyes is best in the early morning and again in the late afternoon.

Upper Red Lake has been hit and miss. Some folks are catching a bunch, but for others, it’s been a tough go. Getting away from the crowds is best and dead sticking is working better than a jigging spoon.

A nice-sized Lake Bemidji jumbo perch caught during a recent fishing excursion. Contributed

On Lake Winnie the walleye bite along with some perch has been good especially early and later in the day with spoons or dead sticking. Look to the bars and humps in 15-20 feet.

On Cass Lake walleyes are being caught in 18-20 feet during the day and 8-12 feet in the evening. Perch are going on Pike Bay in 7-9 feet. Looks like by the end of the week we start getting back to below-zero temperatures, so hopefully, that will help the ice conditions on area lakes.

Dick Beardsley holds up a Lake Bemidji eelpout caught during a recent fishing trip. Contributed

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.