STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Hopeful for improved ice conditions as temps dip

Looks like by the end of the week we start getting back to below-zero temperatures, so hopefully that will help the ice conditions on area lakes.

Dick Beardsley Fishing Report
Dick Beardsley has been a fishing guide for over 50 years and owns and operates Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji.
By Dick Beardsley
January 25, 2023 08:10 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The weather, especially this past weekend, was a beautiful time to be out on the ice, and the frost on the trees Sunday morning was so gorgeous.

Getting around on area lakes is still a problem if you get off a plowed road, so beware of that. The perch bite has been a bit up and down this past week on Lake Bemidji, but if you're patient you’ll put some fish in your bucket.

IMG_1074.jpg
Dick Beardsley's recent fishing buddy Sam holds up a couple of dandy perch.
Contributed

Jigging spoons like the Northland Forage Minnow or their Glow Shot spoon tipped with a couple of wax worms or a minnow head has been turning fish. Your chance of catching a few walleyes is best in the early morning and again in the late afternoon.

Upper Red Lake has been hit and miss. Some folks are catching a bunch, but for others, it’s been a tough go. Getting away from the crowds is best and dead sticking is working better than a jigging spoon.

FullSizeRender.jpg
A nice-sized Lake Bemidji jumbo perch caught during a recent fishing excursion.
Contributed

On Lake Winnie the walleye bite along with some perch has been good especially early and later in the day with spoons or dead sticking. Look to the bars and humps in 15-20 feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Cass Lake walleyes are being caught in 18-20 feet during the day and 8-12 feet in the evening. Perch are going on Pike Bay in 7-9 feet. Looks like by the end of the week we start getting back to below-zero temperatures, so hopefully, that will help the ice conditions on area lakes.

IMG_0538.jpg
Dick Beardsley holds up a Lake Bemidji eelpout caught during a recent fishing trip.
Contributed

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.

Related Topics: NORTHLAND OUTDOORSFISHING
What To Read Next
Boat landing
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR gets big budget boost from governor
Gov. Tim Walz's plan would benefit state parks, forests, boat landings and fish hatcheries and tackle climate issues.
January 24, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
DEADFISH2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Hundreds of dead fish pile up on rocks at South Dakota dam
A Huron, S.D., resident speculated the rocks that the city placed in the James River next to the dam, paired with a lack of oxygen, were largely responsible for the pileup.
January 24, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
012523.N.BP.WINTERRENDEZVOUS 2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Deep Portage Learning Center hosts 44th annual Winter Rendezvous
Friends, families and new acquaintances young and old gathered at the Deep Portage Learning Center for its 44th annual Winter Rendezvous on Saturday to spend time in nature and try some new things.
January 24, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
DNR weekly report logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Snow trails in many areas beginning to show wear and tear, DNR officers say
A fresh coating of a few inches of snow would boost the conditions back to excellent.
January 24, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Minnesota DNR