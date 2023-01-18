WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: A near catastrophe on some unsafe ice left me shaken up

I thought last winter was a tough one getting around on area lakes with all the snow we had but at least for me this winter has been way worse.

The heavy wet snow of a few weeks ago really put a damper on the ice conditions and compared to most years much of Lake Bemidji is void of fish houses.

Many folks that drive by the south end of the lake and see the big community of fish houses I’m sure are wondering what I’m talking about.

There’s for the most part real good ice on the south end with plenty of roads going out with no slush at least on the main roads.

From Diamond Point north the ice is variable from one area to the next. Nine inches in one spot 15 inches in another and everything in between along with some major slush that you might not even see until your are on it.

I typically put my houses up in the north end to start the season. There are out there but I can’t get to them safely. I plowed out a road from the Lavinia access about 10 days ago, but now that road I had filled with 8-10 inches of water and last Friday the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office flagged off the road going out because of dangerous conditions.

When looking at the road from the access it looks fine but you get out about 300 yards it’s a much different story.

I was plowing a new road out to another spot last Thursday to move one of my wheelhouses and hit a weak area of ice toward the west side of the lake and my truck and wheelhouse almost went through the ice.

A large crack opened up and another developed and made an egg-shaped circle about four times as big as my truck. I felt the back end of my truck start going down and luckily my front tires were on good ice.

I gunned it and then my wheelhouse started going down, but thankfully, I got it up and out and onto good ice. Needless to say, I was pretty shaken up.

When I’m plowing new roads I’m constantly getting out of my truck and checking the ice. I’d driven over that area a half dozen times without a problem. As we all know ice is never 100% safe so always use extreme caution no matter how thick the ice is.

Until I find a safer route to get back out to my houses, I’ve had to suspend all my wheelhouse rentals. Bring on the below-zero temperatures, that will surely help! Be careful out there!

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.