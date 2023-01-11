99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: The slush has hardened up, wheeled fish houses are out

The good news on Lake Bemidji is most of the slush has now hardened up, but unless you are on a plowed road or some type of tracked vehicle or snowmobile it’s tough going.

Dick Beardsley Fishing Report
Dick Beardsley has been a fishing guide for over 50 years and owns and operates Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji.
By Dick Beardsley
January 11, 2023 08:10 AM
I finally got my wheelhouse rentals out but busting through those drifts with my plow is tough and they are as hard as a rock.

There are some pretty well-plowed roads out from the Nymore access on the south side and that’s where you’ll see most of the wheelhouses on Bemidji. There are limited roads out from the Cameron Park access and the Northwoods access.

But please use etiquette out on the ice. Don’t plop down a fish house out on any of the main plowed roads or drill holes on the roadway as that can flood the roads. Be courteous of where others have their houses, there are plenty of fishing spots on the lake for everyone.

DSCN0830.JPG
The Paulson Family from Chaska, Minn., enjoys an afternoon of ice fishing on Lake Bemidji with Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service.
Contributed

There’s a short window in the morning and again late afternoon into the very early evening where the walleyes seem to bite.

Jigging spoons and minnow heads or dead sticking with a live minnow is turning some fish in 12-25 feet. You’ll find perch on and off throughout the day in those same areas and catch them on small jigging spoons and minnow heads or wax worms.

DSCN0816.JPG
Amanda Paulson holds up a nice Lake Bemidji perch caught during a recent fishing excursion with Dick Beardsley.
Contributed

The late afternoon/evening has been the best for walleyes on Upper Red Lake. Deadsticks have been more productive on most days but you’ll also catch some on jigging spoons.

The sand bars and weeds on Pike Bay are producing perch in 7-12 feet as is Cass in 16-30 feet with some walleyes mixed in.

The Blackduck island area of Blackduck Lake is kicking a few walleyes out in 10-20 feet during low-light hours. You’ll also find some panfish on Blackduck, Gilstead, Gull and Rabideau Lakes.

IMG_2583.jpg
Dick Beardsley holds up with a Lake Bemidji walleye caught during a recent fishing trip.
Contributed

The weather has been great for getting out and enjoying our lakes. Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.

