WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Finding your house frozen into the ice is no fun

With the cold weather, wind, and lots of snow and slush on area lakes there have been very few folks out ice fishing.

Even walking out with a portable has been very difficult. The few houses that were out on area lakes, most folks got them off before the heavy snow.

Those that didn’t may now find those houses frozen into the ice. It’s not fun and it’s a lot of work to get them up out of the ice — I know from experience.

A wheelhouse is frozen into the ice on an area lake. Contributed

Last February we had so much snow and wind I could not get to my houses in my truck. I finally bought a plow, but by then it was virtually impossible to get through the snow and slush.

When I finally did, all of my houses were frozen solid into the ice even though they were all well-blocked up. It took me and a number of friends about 12 hours to get them all out of the ice and back to shore. I rented a big jackhammer, we had two chainsaws and a half-dozen jacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group uses jacks to pop a wheelhouse out of the ice. Contributed

Hopefully with the cold weather that slush will start to harden up, but it’s amazing how snow insulates things. It’s going to warm up this week so that will make it a bit more enjoyable to try and get out.

Upper Red Lake is in a bit better shape and it sounds like after Christmas some of the resorts may start letting trucks out with wheelhouses. It's best to check with them before you head out though.

My rental houses are not out on Lake Bemidji yet, but as soon as I can get them safely out there I’ll have them out. If you are able to get out, those walleyes and perch will still be hanging off those first break lines.

Dick Beardsley holds up a deep basin crappie. Contributed

If you fish in those areas you should ice some fish. Look for bluegills off the remaining green weeds and the crappies are all now pretty much out in the deeper basins.

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.