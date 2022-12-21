SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Heavy snow can lead to slushy ice conditions

The bad news for us ice anglers is with the heavy snow, our area lakes are getting lots of slush underneath the snow on top of the ice.

Dick Beardsley Fishing Report
Dick Beardsley has been a fishing guide for over 50 years and owns and operates Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji.
By Dick Beardsley
December 21, 2022 08:10 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Last week I talked about the heavy snow that was a possibility here in the Bemidji area, as we all know it came in full force, dumping over a foot of snow around the region.

I love the snow and I know the snowmobilers and skiers really do. The bad news for us ice anglers is with the heavy snow, our area lakes are getting lots of slush underneath the snow on top of the ice.

This could have a big impact on folks getting around on the lakes and getting any wheelhouses out. The good news is it’s well below zero this week so that should help.

IMG_2471.JPG
Dick Beardsley holds up a Lake Bemidji walleye caught during a recent ice fishing excursion.
Contributed

Before you venture onto the ice make sure you check the conditions. Folks that are getting out are catching some fish.

On Lake Bemidji and Plantagenet look to those shoreline breaks in 12-18 feet using jigging spoons and minnow heads or dead sticking with a live minnow for some walleyes and perch Early and later in the day you have a fairly short window but you should catch some fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

The walleye bite on Upper Red Lake is still going well especially on the east side, if you can get away from the crowds all the better. Pikes Bay off of Cass Lake is giving up some perch and a few walleyes in 15 feet.

For panfish look to Gull, Midge and Rabideau Lakes. Crappies have been going best early and then late afternoon into the evening.

IMG_2500.jpg
Dick Beardsley holds up a nice crappie caught in the Bemidji area.
Contributed

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come. Merry Christmas everyone!

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.

Related Topics: NORTHLAND OUTDOORSFISHING
What to read next
120322.N.BP.FELLERMANCOLUMN 7.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Bemidji area chronic wasting disease hunt produces over 100 deer for sampling
In an effort to gauge the impact of Chronic Wasting Disease in the Bemidji area, hunters were offered an additional three days to harvest deer this season.
December 22, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
friday wind.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Christmas Weekend Outlook
The breeze will continue Saturday with another round of snow possible on Sundya.
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Christmas Bird Count
Northland Outdoors
Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuges reschedule Christmas Bird Count
Due to a recent winter storm, Rydell and Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuges have postponed the annual Christmas Bird Count, which is now set for Wednesday, Jan. 4.
December 20, 2022 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers