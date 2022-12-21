WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Heavy snow can lead to slushy ice conditions

Last week I talked about the heavy snow that was a possibility here in the Bemidji area, as we all know it came in full force, dumping over a foot of snow around the region.

I love the snow and I know the snowmobilers and skiers really do. The bad news for us ice anglers is with the heavy snow, our area lakes are getting lots of slush underneath the snow on top of the ice.

This could have a big impact on folks getting around on the lakes and getting any wheelhouses out. The good news is it’s well below zero this week so that should help.

Dick Beardsley holds up a Lake Bemidji walleye caught during a recent ice fishing excursion. Contributed

Before you venture onto the ice make sure you check the conditions. Folks that are getting out are catching some fish.

On Lake Bemidji and Plantagenet look to those shoreline breaks in 12-18 feet using jigging spoons and minnow heads or dead sticking with a live minnow for some walleyes and perch Early and later in the day you have a fairly short window but you should catch some fish.

The walleye bite on Upper Red Lake is still going well especially on the east side, if you can get away from the crowds all the better. Pikes Bay off of Cass Lake is giving up some perch and a few walleyes in 15 feet.

For panfish look to Gull, Midge and Rabideau Lakes. Crappies have been going best early and then late afternoon into the evening.

Dick Beardsley holds up a nice crappie caught in the Bemidji area. Contributed

Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come. Merry Christmas everyone!

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.