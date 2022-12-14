SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: The ice is thickening, but still unpredictable

Slowly as ice continues to thicken, we are starting to see some smaller wheelhouses being brought out onto area lakes — even on Lake Bemidji.

Dick Beardsley Fishing Report
Dick Beardsley has been a fishing guide for over 50 years and owns and operates Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji.
By Dick Beardsley
December 14, 2022 08:10 AM
Slowly as ice continues to thicken, we are starting to see some smaller wheelhouses being brought out onto area lakes — even on Lake Bemidji. I’ve seen anglers using ATVs and even side-by-sides getting out to their favorite spots.

The small to medium size lakes have upwards of 10 inches of ice, but it can be quite variable, so know the thickness of the ice where you are heading, especially if it's out on some type of machine.

I’ve been out on Lake Bemidji and the ice where I've fished has been about 5-8 inches with the thickest ice being on the south end of the lake.

IMG_0918.jpg
Dick Beardsley holds up an 11-inch crappie caught during a recent fishing excursion.
Contributed

This past week with temperatures in the low- to mid-30s, we haven’t made a whole lot of ice but we haven’t lost any either. As I’m writing this early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is forecasting a pretty big snowstorm that could impact much of our area with heavy snow.

If that happens it can really impact ice conditions for the entire winter so please be aware of that. The good news is that after this system moves through the area it’s supposed to get quite cold which is what we need.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as fishing goes there’s a pretty decent walleye bite going on Lake Bemidji, Plantagenet and the Turtle River Chain. Most of the fish have been coming out of water depths in the 10-15 foot range off the first breaks. Jigging spoons and minnow heads are turning fish and your best times have been early and later in the day.

IMG_4287.jpg
Dick Beardsley holds a 9-inch bluegill caught and released during a recent fishing excursion.
Contributed

We’ve been also catching some nice perch in those same areas. The panfish bite has been decent with crappies and bluegills being caught shallow in and along the weeds but you’ll also find them out in those deeper basins.

Have a safe fun time out on the ice and please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

IMG_2459.jpg
Dick Beardsley holds a chunky walleye caught during a recent fishing excursion.
Contributed

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.

