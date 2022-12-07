WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Use extreme caution during early ice fishing season

The hard water fishing season has arrived here in the Bemidji area but as always with early ice use extreme caution while heading out!

When I venture out on the ice early I’m constantly checking the thickness of the ice. I walk out with a spud bar and with every step I pound it into the ice. If you punch through turn back immediately! About every 20 yards I’ll drill a hole and measure the ice. Having ice picks around your neck and cleats on your boots are a must.

Dick Beardsley holds up an early ice season walleye, with ice picks around his neck. Contributed

There’s not a lot of snow out on the lakes yet and the ice is extremely slick but even with cleats you can still take a fall.

Lake Bemidji buttoned up on Dec. 1 and with the cold temperatures we’ve been having, we are making good ice. I haven’t ventured onto Bemidji yet but most likely sometime this week I’ll be out there checking the ice.

On most of the small to medium size lakes that I’ve been on there is about 5 to 7 inches of good clear ice. If the cold weather continues and we don’t get a lot of snow, it won’t be long and there will be fish houses moved onto the lakes. I’ll be getting my rental houses out on Bemidji when the time is right and we have thick enough ice but now is the time to book your rental.

Right now it’s walking out and fishing in portables. On the few lakes I’ve been on, I’ve been catching walleyes in those same areas we were catching them late fall out in the boat. Around 12 to 14 feet off the edge of bars and weed lines. You’ll find pike and perch in those same areas.

Dick Beardsley holds up a nice early-season pike caught on a Northland Forage Minnow spoon and minnow head. Contributed

Jigging spoons like the Northland Forage Minnow spoon or their new Glass Buck-Shot spoon and a minnow head have been working well. If you're looking for crappies and bluegills look to those areas with good cabbage and you’ll find the panfish.

We have a long season of ice fishing so don’t get in too big of a hurry to get out there, safety is your No. 1 goal. Please remember to practice selective harvesting, by doing so we will continue to have great fishing for years to come.

Dick Beardsley is the owner and operator of Dick Beardsley Fishing Guide Service in Bemidji. He can be reached at (218) 556-7172 and dick@dickbeardsley.com. For more information, visit www.dickbeardsleyfishingguide.com.