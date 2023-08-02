Upper/Lower Red Lake Watershed planning meeting set for Aug. 15

KELLIHER — The Beltrami County Soil and Water Conservation District is inviting those who live, work or enjoy the resources in the Upper/Lower Red Lake Watershed to a long-term land use and natural resource protection planning meeting.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, on the patio of the Kelliher Liquor Store, 247 Clark Ave. S, and appetizers will be provided for attendees.

"The meeting will be an opportunity for the public to have their voice heard and get involved in conservation efforts in the area, meet your local conservation experts and learn about an upcoming effort for restoring and protecting natural resources," a release said.

Local knowledge empowers the SWCD to better develop a sensible long-term plan that reflects the real needs and concerns of the people this will impact. The information gained will be used in the planning process by prioritizing and targeting resources and actions.

Those who are unable to attend but would like to have input can complete an online survey or contact Zach Gutknecht from the SWCD at (218) 333-4157 or zachrie.gutknecht@co.beltrami.mn.us.