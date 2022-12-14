Upcoming naturalist programs at Itasca State Park

PARK RAPIDS — Here is a look at some upcoming winter naturalist programs planned throughout the months of December and February at Itasca State Park.



1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20: Kid’s Science Discovery — Backyard Birds. Meeting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, children have the opportunity to investigate all kinds of birds at the state park. Interested attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear snow boots. Science Discovery programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world. Registration is required.

11 to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21: Last Day Hike — Exploring the Brower Trail. Whether it's ending the 2022 year off strong or starting the 2023 resolutions early, attendees are invited to an invigorating snowshoe experience with a hike to Preachers Grove along the Brower Trail, roundtrip estimates to about 2 miles. Interested participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring snowshoes, water and sunglasses. A limited number of snowshoes are available at the Jacob V. Brower Visitors Center and will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis, so make sure snowshoes are checked out before the start of the hike. The route may change based on weather and snow conditions. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.

Last Day Hike — Exploring the Brower Trail. Whether it's ending the 2022 year off strong or starting the 2023 resolutions early, attendees are invited to an invigorating snowshoe experience with a hike to Preachers Grove along the Brower Trail, roundtrip estimates to about 2 miles. Interested participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring snowshoes, water and sunglasses. A limited number of snowshoes are available at the Jacob V. Brower Visitors Center and will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis, so make sure snowshoes are checked out before the start of the hike. The route may change based on weather and snow conditions. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center. 11 to 12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7: Get out and snowshoe — A beginner’s guide. Snowshoeing is a fun winter activity to get out and enjoy the beauty of winter. This class teaches the basics of snowshoeing as well as a tour of all the great places to snowshoe in Itasca. This program is dependent on snowfall. Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly in layers and wear snow boots. Bring snowshoes or reserve a pair ahead of time.

1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13: Kid's Science Discovery — Winter animals. Meeting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, children have the opportunity to investigate all kinds of winter animals and how they survive the cold and snowy Minnesota winters. Interested attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear snow boots. Science Discovery programs are geared toward students looking to take the classroom outside. Registration is required.

Kid’s Science Discovery — Winter animals. Meeting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, children have the opportunity to investigate all kinds of winter animals and how they survive the cold and snowy Minnesota winters. Interested attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear snow boots. Science Discovery programs are geared toward students looking to take the classroom outside. Registration is required. 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18: Circle time under the pines — M is for mittens. Meeting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, children ages 2 to 5 are invited to explore Itasca as they learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts and outdoor discovery. This program will be held outside if weather permits, so bring warm, outdoor clothing like snow pants and boots. Adults must accompany children, consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying a meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program. Registration is required.

Circle time under the pines — M is for mittens. Meeting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, children ages 2 to 5 are invited to explore Itasca as they learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts and outdoor discovery. This program will be held outside if weather permits, so bring warm, outdoor clothing like snow pants and boots. Adults must accompany children, consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying a meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program. Registration is required. 5 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21: Evening lantern-lit snowshoe and ski. Starting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center attendees will follow an illuminated trail along the South Entrance road, approximately a 3.5-mile round trip. Snowshoe, walk or ski along the lantern-lit route at one's own leisure during this drop-in program. Attendees are encouraged to bring snowshoes or skis, as a limited number will be available for check-out on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dress warmly for the weather and bring hotdogs, a thermos of hot chocolate, marshmallows or any other snacks to enjoy around the outdoor campfire before or after the walk and bring a roasting stick. If snow conditions are poor, the event will be a snow boot walk.

Evening lantern-lit snowshoe and ski. Starting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center attendees will follow an illuminated trail along the South Entrance road, approximately a 3.5-mile round trip. Snowshoe, walk or ski along the lantern-lit route at one's own leisure during this drop-in program. Attendees are encouraged to bring snowshoes or skis, as a limited number will be available for check-out on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dress warmly for the weather and bring hotdogs, a thermos of hot chocolate, marshmallows or any other snacks to enjoy around the outdoor campfire before or after the walk and bring a roasting stick. If snow conditions are poor, the event will be a snow boot walk. 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9: Kid’s Science Discovery — Snowshoeing. Meeting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, children have the opportunity to investigate the science of snowshoeing. Interested attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear snow boots. Science Discovery programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world. Registration is required.

Kid’s Science Discovery — Snowshoeing. Meeting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, children have the opportunity to investigate the science of snowshoeing. Interested attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear snow boots. Science Discovery programs are geared for students looking to take the classroom outside. Itasca is a wonderful outdoor learning space to explore the natural world. Registration is required. 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15: Circle time under the pines — W is for woodpeckers. Meeting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, children ages 2 to 5 are invited to explore Itasca as they learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts and outdoor discovery. This program will be held outside if weather permits, so bring warm, outdoor clothing like snow pants and boots. Adults must accompany children, consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying a meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program. Registration is required.

Circle time under the pines — W is for woodpeckers. Meeting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, children ages 2 to 5 are invited to explore Itasca as they learn about nature through stories, songs, crafts and outdoor discovery. This program will be held outside if weather permits, so bring warm, outdoor clothing like snow pants and boots. Adults must accompany children, consider bringing a picnic lunch and enjoying a meal around the fireplace in the visitor center lobby after the program. Registration is required. 5:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18: Evening lantern-lit snowshoe and ski. Starting at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center attendees will follow an illuminated trail along the South Entrance road, approximately a 3.5-mile round trip. Snowshoe, walk or ski along the lantern-lit route at one's own leisure during this drop-in program. Attendees are encouraged to bring snowshoes or skis, as a limited number will be available for check-out on a first-come-first-serve basis. Dress warmly for the weather and bring hotdogs, a thermos of hot chocolate, marshmallows or any other snacks to enjoy around the outdoor campfire before or after the walk and bring a roasting stick. If snow conditions are poor, the event will be a snow boot walk.

To reserve a pair of snowshoes, register or for more information about the programs above, email Naturalist Sandra at sandra.d.lichter@state.mn.us or call (218) 699-7252.