United Way of Bemidji to host 4th annual fishing tournament

BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area along with the Lakes Area United Way are teaming up this year to host the fourth annual bass and walleye fishing tournament presented by Lueken’s Village Foods, from Friday, July 22, to Saturday, July 23.

The two-day competition is a catch-photo-release tournament allowing any public lake in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Aitkin, Cass and Crow Wing counties along with the Cass Lake chain to be fished.

Anglers will hit the water at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, and final scores must be recorded by 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. The registration deadline is at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 21, with a fee of $200 and all proceeds going toward the United Way of Bemidji to support local families in need.

To register for the tournament, visit uwfishingbemidji.com.

Event sponsors will supply around $20,000 in prizes to winners. Overall winning totals are based on 100 boats registered. Payouts may change based on registration turnouts.

Prizes include:



Two first-place winners at $4,000

Two second-place winners at $2,000

Two third-place winners at $1,000

Two fourth-place winners at $750

Two fifth-place winners at $500

Two sixth-place winners at $400

Two seventh-place winners at $300

Two eighth-place winners will receive $250 gift cards from Hill’s Country Green House

Two ninth-place winners will receive a free $200 entry ticket to the 2024 tournament

Two 10th-place winners will receive a $100 Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters gift card

Additionally, the Keg N’ Cork Bass Big Fish Award and the Northwoods Bait and Tackle Walleye Big Fish Award, both $500, will be presented to the largest bass and walleye entered in the tournament.

The Kraus-Anderson Legacy Bass Award will be presented to the top-ranking bass team with a youth participant of 15 years or younger and will reward them with a lifetime fishing license.

The Target Walleye Lindner Angling Edge Legacy Walleye Award will be presented to the top-ranking walleye team with a youth participant of 15 years or younger and reward them with a lifetime fishing license.

The Dick Beardsley Legacy Award will be part of a drawing for all youth participants of 15 years or younger. The winner will receive a lifetime fishing license.

The Hard Times Award of $250 will be presented to the team with the smallest weight entered of complete stringers and will be available in both bass and walleye categories.

Live updates and awards will be broadcasted on Fishing Paul Bunyan Country 104.5 FM radio throughout the two-day period. For more information about the tournament, visit unitedwaybemidji.org/fishing-tournament or call Kari Kantack Miller at (218) 407-0108.