99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 9
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Turtle River Watershed Association set to meet June 14

The annual meeting of the Turtle River Watershed Association will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at New Salem Lutheran Church in Turtle River.

2111173+Turtle Lake-2.jpg
The Turtle River Watershed Association will hold its annual meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at New Salem Lutheran Church in Turtle River.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:20 PM

BEMIDJI — The annual meeting of the Turtle River Watershed Association will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at New Salem Lutheran Church in Turtle River.

John Lattimer will share his perspectives on changes he has witnessed in northern Minnesota ecosystems over his recent decades of observation.

Lattimer is a frequent phenology contributor to KAXE/KBXE public radio and Minnesota Public Radio, as well as having presented at numerous schools and public organizations, a release said.

Everyone is welcome to attend, pie and ice cream will be served following the presentation.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Sea-Lamprey-on-Trout-US-FWS-2nojdgt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Superior lampreys increase again
June 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
07xx22 TeenFishermen4.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR plans fisheries survey on the Red Lake River
June 09, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
blacklegged tick
Northland Outdoors
Blacklegged ticks carry, probably spread chronic wasting disease
June 08, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061023.S.BP.BHSBGOLF Nick Yavarow lead.jpg
Prep
BOYS GOLF: Bemidji's Nick Yavarow preaching confidence, poise ahead of state meet
June 09, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
061023.N.BP.FROSTBITE.jpg
Local
Voyageurs' 'Frostbite' Esports team completes inaugural season
June 09, 2023 12:47 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
TN-hiker-web.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center, Neilson Spearhead Center to offer hike and paint classes
June 08, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061522.N.BP.KCWALLEYE 10.jpg
Northland Outdoors
22nd annual Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic set for June 10
June 06, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report