Turtle River Watershed Association set to meet June 14

BEMIDJI — The annual meeting of the Turtle River Watershed Association will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at New Salem Lutheran Church in Turtle River.

John Lattimer will share his perspectives on changes he has witnessed in northern Minnesota ecosystems over his recent decades of observation.

Lattimer is a frequent phenology contributor to KAXE/KBXE public radio and Minnesota Public Radio, as well as having presented at numerous schools and public organizations, a release said.

Everyone is welcome to attend, pie and ice cream will be served following the presentation.

