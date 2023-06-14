Trisha Robinson to present 'Water-borne disease and symptoms: Can swimming make me sick?'

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Itasca Waters' free online Water Wisdom series continues at noon on Thursday, July 6, featuring Trisha Robinson presenting “Water-borne disease and symptoms: Can swimming make me sick?”

kids swimming2.jpg
During Itasca Waters' next free online Water Wisdom session, Trisha Robinson will present “Water-borne disease and symptoms: Can swimming make me sick?” at noon on Thursday, July 6, on Zoom.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:34 PM

BEMIDJI — Itasca Waters' free online Water Wisdom series continues at noon on Thursday, July 6, featuring Trisha Robinson presenting “Water-borne disease and symptoms: Can swimming make me sick?”

Robinson is an epidemiology supervisor of the Water Borne Disease Unit at the Minnesota Department of Health. She oversees the routine surveillance activities, outbreak investigations and health promotion activities for all waterborne pathogens, including Cryptosporidium, Giardia, Legionella and free-living ameba, a release said.

Free-living ameba are environmental protozoan parasites with worldwide distribution. They exist in nature without the need for a host and do not require a vector for transmission to humans or animals.

"While we are lucky to be surrounded by so many great places to swim and recreate, the risk of water-borne diseases is also a reality," the release said. "Trisha will talk about those diseases and what you can do to help minimize your risk of getting one this summer."

In recent related news, there have been articles about the growing outdoor human waste problem and how it is making water-borne diseases more prevalent.

"The number of us who love to hike and camp, sometimes in remote areas, has increased exponentially in the last few decades. Unfortunately, this is causing major problems for our water and health," the release said. "This has become an increasingly critical problem since modern-day human feces can contain a variety of chemicals, hormones, pharmaceuticals, and dozens of bacteria, protozoa and viruses that affect human health."

This presentation will give participants ideas and tips on what they can do to help.

Register for the July 6 webinar by visiting itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. Once registered you will receive a Zoom invite by email to join the program. For more information, contact info@itascawaters.org.

The Practical Water Wisdom series is the brainchild of Itasca Waters, a nonprofit organization located in Itasca County whose mission is to ‘team up’ with other organizations and concerned citizens to maintain abundant, clean water for our continued health, enjoyment, and a strong economy.

